Amazon's India expansion amid $15B loss at Blinkit Swiggy Instamart
Business
Amazon entered India's rapid-commerce scene last year and has now announced an expansion, and it's already making waves: more than $15 billion in value has vanished from Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart amid rising competition from multiple players, including Amazon.
Zepto is gearing up for a $1 billion IPO to stay in the race, but with Amazon entering the chat, the competition is getting intense.
Indian quick commerce players scale networks
Amazon Now plans to go from more than 15 cities to more than 300, backed by a huge $13 billion bet on AI and cloud tech.
Flipkart Minutes isn't slowing down either, aiming for 1,500 dark stores soon.
Meanwhile, Reliance JioMart flexes its reach with 3,100-plus stores across more than 1,200 cities, way ahead of Blinkit and Swiggy.