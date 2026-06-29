Amazon's India expansion amid $15B loss at Blinkit Swiggy Instamart Business Jun 29, 2026

Amazon entered India's rapid-commerce scene last year and has now announced an expansion, and it's already making waves: more than $15 billion in value has vanished from Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart amid rising competition from multiple players, including Amazon.

Zepto is gearing up for a $1 billion IPO to stay in the race, but with Amazon entering the chat, the competition is getting intense.