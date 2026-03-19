Amazon's new 1-hour delivery service takes on Instacart, DoorDash

Amazon just launched a one-hour delivery service in major US cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. The move is aimed at taking on Instacart, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Walmart. There's also a three-hour delivery option for over 2,000 communities.

Pricing details for 1-hour and 3-hour delivery You can pick from over 90,000 items: think snacks, cleaning supplies, meds, electronics, clothes, and more.

For Prime members: one-hour delivery is $9.99; three-hour delivery is $4.99.

Non-Prime? It's $19.99 for an hour or $14.99 for three hours.

New app filters help you find fast-delivery products Amazon added new app filters so you can quickly spot which products are eligible for fast delivery.

There's also a special storefront at Amazon.com/GetItFast to make shopping even easier.