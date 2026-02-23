Amazon's new Bengaluru office can fit over 7,000 employees

Plans to invest $75 billion in India by 2030

This new campus will bring together teams from e-commerce, tech, payments, and operations—all under one roof.

It's packed with modern meeting spaces and chill zones for employees.

Karnataka's Industries Minister, M B Patil, said moves like this are about creating jobs and helping India shine as a tech leader.

They've already invested $40 billion here and plan to add another $35 billion by 2030—all while aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.