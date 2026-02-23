Amazon's new Bengaluru office can fit over 7,000 employees
Amazon has launched a massive new office in Bengaluru, now its second-largest in all of Asia.
The 12-story building can fit over 7,000 employees and was officially opened by Karnataka's Industries Minister, M B Patil.
Pretty cool to see such a huge global company investing big in India!
Plans to invest $75 billion in India by 2030
This new campus will bring together teams from e-commerce, tech, payments, and operations—all under one roof.
It's packed with modern meeting spaces and chill zones for employees.
Karnataka's Industries Minister, M B Patil, said moves like this are about creating jobs and helping India shine as a tech leader.
They've already invested $40 billion here and plan to add another $35 billion by 2030—all while aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.