Amazon's 'Project Dawn': 16,000 corporate jobs cut in biggest layoff yet
Amazon just let go of 16,000 corporate employees as part of roughly 30,000 job cuts since October, the largest total in the company's history.
That's about 30,000 roles gone in less than a year, or nearly 1 in 10 of Amazon's white-collar jobs.
Who was affected?
Teams across Amazon felt the impact—especially those working on AWS products like Bedrock AI and Redshift, plus other teams such as Prime Video and Delivery Experience.
HR teams in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica were hit too. A lot of these roles were software engineering positions.
What happens to those laid off?
Amazon is giving most US-based staff a 90-day window to find new roles internally. If that doesn't work out, they'll get severance pay and health benefits.
The news accidentally leaked early via an AWS exec's calendar invite titled "Send Project Dawn email," which briefly sent shockwaves through thousands before being retracted.