Amazon's Q4 results boost shares despite cloud disruptions

Even with global tensions, Amazon 's AWS keeps powering the world's tech backbone—the digital backbone powering websites, apps, and corporate IT systems across the globe. Solid earnings remind investors that Amazon can handle a little chaos and still come out ahead.

US market rally helps too

A rally in US markets helped too: the softening of crude oil prices and the latest jobs data reinforced investor confidence, as major indexes rose, lifting big tech stocks like Tesla, Apple, and NVIDIA along with Amazon.

So if you're watching the market or thinking about tech stocks, this is one story worth noting.