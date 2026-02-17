Amazon's stock hits lowest price since May last year

Amazon's stock slid to $198.13 on February 17, marking its 10th straight day of losses—a 10-day cumulative fall of 19.3% and the lowest price seen since May last year.

Investors are worried about the company's massive $200 billion spend Even though Amazon pulled in a solid $213.4 billion in Q4 revenue and boosted profits, investors are worried about the company's massive $200 billion spend on AI infrastructure.

That big bet is weighing down the stock, especially as tech markets overall have been shaky.

Reflecting recent selling pressure, one source noted a rebound could occur once sector sentiment stabilizes.