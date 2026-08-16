Amber to manufacture OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones
What's the story
Amber Enterprises India, a leading electronics manufacturing services company, expects to start manufacturing smartphones for Chinese brands OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme from the March 2027 quarter. The company's Executive Chairman and CEO and whole-time director Jasbir Singh revealed this during an earnings call, PTI reports. He said they plan to start with production of around eight million units of these smartphones in the first year and double it in the second year.
Leadership change
Amber appoints new COO for mobile vertical
Amber Enterprises has also appointed a new Chief Operating Officer for its mobile vertical.
Singh said, "On the scale front, we expect to begin with around 8 million units in the first year, followed by a calibrated phase-wise ramp-up, and expect to double to almost 15-16 million units in the second year of operations."
He added that they expect to double production to almost 15-16 million units in the second year of operations.
Strategic shift
OPPO's shift signals a trend among Chinese brands
The move by OPPO to Amber Enterprises indicates a strategic shift among Chinese mobile brands.
These companies, which started under BBK Electronics, are now moving toward asset-light models by reducing their manufacturing exposure in India.
This comes amid tax issues faced by Vivo and OPPO from the Enforcement Directorate and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, respectively.
Market leadership
Vivo's dominance in India's smartphone market
Despite the ongoing challenges, Vivo continues to lead the Indian smartphone market in terms of sales volume.
According to Counterpoint Research, the company had a 17.8% market share in Q2 2026, followed closely by Samsung with 17.6% and OPPO with 13.6%.
Vivo and OPPO group brands, including iQOO, Realme, and OnePlus, collectively held a whopping 45.6% of the Indian smartphone market during this period.