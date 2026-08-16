Amber to manufacture OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones

Amber Enterprises has also appointed a new Chief Operating Officer for its mobile vertical.

Singh said, "On the scale front, we expect to begin with around 8 million units in the first year, followed by a calibrated phase-wise ramp-up, and expect to double to almost 15-16 million units in the second year of operations."

He added that they expect to double production to almost 15-16 million units in the second year of operations.