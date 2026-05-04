Ambuja Cement Q4 net profit 78% to ₹1,830cr, ₹2/share dividend

Ambuja Cement full-year profit up 45%

Fourth-quarter revenue climbed 16% to ₹8,258 crore, and EBITDA rose 37%.

For the full year, Ambuja made ₹6,687 crore in profit (up 45%) on revenues of ₹29,481 crore.

Looking ahead, it is focused on staying efficient and growing its market presence even more.