Ambuja Cement Q4 net profit 78% to ₹1,830cr, ₹2/share dividend
Business
Ambuja Cement just posted a strong finish, with fourth-quarter net profit soaring 78% year-on-year to ₹1,830 crore.
As a bonus for shareholders, it is announcing a ₹2 per share dividend.
Ambuja Cement full-year profit up 45%
Fourth-quarter revenue climbed 16% to ₹8,258 crore, and EBITDA rose 37%.
For the full year, Ambuja made ₹6,687 crore in profit (up 45%) on revenues of ₹29,481 crore.
Looking ahead, it is focused on staying efficient and growing its market presence even more.