Ambuja Cements posts best-ever quarter, crosses ₹10,000 crore revenue

Ambuja grew its market share to 15.5%, thanks to smarter strategies, a push for premium products, and smoother supply chains. CEO Vinod Bahety credits fresh campaigns like NirmAAAnotsav and Gruhalaxmi for making the brand more visible and engaging stakeholders. Merging new assets also helped their numbers.

Ambuja is on track to hit 118 MTPA capacity by March

Already running 46 plants with a total capacity of 104.5 million tons per year, Ambuja plans to scale up to 118 MTPA by next March—and hit 140 MTPA by FY28.

With zero debt and growing renewable energy use, they're set to ride the expected surge in cement demand this year.