Delhi HC rejects Celebi's security clearance challenge again
The Delhi High Court has once again turned down Celebi Ground Handling India's challenge after the government took away its security clearance.
This follows a pattern—Justice Tejas Karia pointed out the court has rejected similar requests from Celebi's other India-based companies before.
Backstory: Why were the clearances revoked?
Back in May, aviation authorities (BCAS) pulled security clearances for several Celebi firms after Turkey openly backed Pakistan and criticized India's anti-terror efforts.
The court made it clear: national security concerns were too important to ignore, so these revocations stand firm.