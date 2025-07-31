Next Article
Madison World rehires Ajit Varghese as Group CEO
Ajit Varghese, who started his career at Madison, is making a comeback as Partner and Group CEO after his recent stint leading revenue at JioStar.
It's a bit of a homecoming for him, stepping back into the company where he first made his mark in media.
Varghese's media expertise will help Madison
With 30+ years in media—think big roles at Group M, Wavemaker, and ShareChat—Varghese brings serious industry know-how.
Madison World's chairman Sam Balsara called out his deep understanding of the business and knack for driving growth.
Varghese says he's excited to help Madison innovate and stay ahead by focusing on excellence and adapting to how media keeps changing.