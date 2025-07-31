Madison World rehires Ajit Varghese as Group CEO

Varghese's media expertise will help Madison

With 30+ years in media—think big roles at Group M, Wavemaker, and ShareChat—Varghese brings serious industry know-how.

Madison World's chairman Sam Balsara called out his deep understanding of the business and knack for driving growth.

Varghese says he's excited to help Madison innovate and stay ahead by focusing on excellence and adapting to how media keeps changing.