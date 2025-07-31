Uber expands intercity services to cover over 3,000 routes

Motorhomes for road trips starting from Delhi-NCR

For a limited time (August 7-September 6), Uber is rolling out motorhomes for trips starting from Delhi-NCR.

These rides fit 4-5 people and come with a driver and helper, plus perks like a TV, mini-fridge, microwave, and even a bathroom—basically road-tripping in comfort.

Uber says it's all about making long-distance journeys smoother and more fun for everyone.

```