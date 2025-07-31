Next Article
Uber expands intercity services to cover over 3,000 routes
Uber just made intercity travel in India way easier, now covering over 3,000 routes—up from 2,000 at the end of CY 2024.
The company says this growth will keep going, so catching a ride between cities should be simpler than ever.
Motorhomes for road trips starting from Delhi-NCR
For a limited time (August 7-September 6), Uber is rolling out motorhomes for trips starting from Delhi-NCR.
These rides fit 4-5 people and come with a driver and helper, plus perks like a TV, mini-fridge, microwave, and even a bathroom—basically road-tripping in comfort.
Uber says it's all about making long-distance journeys smoother and more fun for everyone.
```