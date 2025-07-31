Warner Bros Discovery lays off 10% of film division
Warner Bros Discovery is letting go of roughly 10% of its movie division as it gears up to split into two separate companies.
These layoffs will hit teams like marketing, production, and distribution, and are meant to help the company shift from a US-focused model to a more global approach.
The company's recent financial performance
The company is splitting into Warner Bros (which will include the film group and HBO Max) and Discovery Global (home to channels like CNN, TNT, and Discovery+).
After a rough 2024 with movies like Joker: Folie a Deux struggling at the box office, things turned around in 2025 thanks to hits like A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, and Superman.
Warner Bros's historic impact on the industry
Way back in 1927, Warner Bros changed movies forever by releasing The Jazz Singer—the first feature film with synchronized sound.
Total game-changer for Hollywood!