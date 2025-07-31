JioStar's Kiran Mani is new IAMAI Digital Entertainment Committee Chair

Kiran Mani, CEO-Digital at JioStar, has just been named Chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India's (IAMAI) Digital Entertainment Committee. This group shapes how OTT platforms, content creators, and digital media companies work together across India.

Mani's mission: Boosting tech in entertainment Mani will be setting the tone for big decisions on content rules, tech upgrades, and how creators get paid—key stuff as streaming and online entertainment keep booming.

He's also pushing for more 5G, AI, and machine learning in the industry to keep things fresh and future-ready.

Mani's journey: From tech to media leadership With over 20 years in tech and media, Mani currently runs JioStar's digital brands like JioHotstar.

He's already been active at IAMAI too—helping drive innovation through past leadership roles.