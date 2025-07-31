Adani Enterprises drops 1.77% on heavy volumes

Adani's business is booming

Even though the share price fell, Adani's business is booming: revenue edged up to nearly ₹98,000 crore in FY25 and net profit more than doubled to ₹7,510 crore.

Earnings per share jumped too. For Q4 alone, profits hit almost ₹4,000 crore and the company announced a ₹1.30 per share dividend for shareholders.