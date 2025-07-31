Next Article
Adani Enterprises drops 1.77% on heavy volumes
Adani Enterprises's stock dropped 1.77% on Thursday, closing at ₹2,488—even with lots of trading action.
The price dipped below its recent average.
Adani's business is booming
Even though the share price fell, Adani's business is booming: revenue edged up to nearly ₹98,000 crore in FY25 and net profit more than doubled to ₹7,510 crore.
Earnings per share jumped too. For Q4 alone, profits hit almost ₹4,000 crore and the company announced a ₹1.30 per share dividend for shareholders.
Investors might be locking in gains ahead of board meeting
This price drop might just be investors locking in gains or shifting positions before Adani's July 31 board meeting—where fresh financial results will be reviewed.
All eyes are on what comes next from the company.