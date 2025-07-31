ITC shares gain 1.5% on strong Q4FY25 results Business Jul 31, 2025

ITC's shares went up 1.53% on Thursday, ending the day at ₹413.85.

The boost came right after the company posted impressive March 2025 numbers—₹18,765cr in revenue and ₹19,709cr net profit—causing some buzz in the Nifty 50 as prices swung between ₹405.55 and ₹414.