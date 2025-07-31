Next Article
ITC shares gain 1.5% on strong Q4FY25 results
ITC's shares went up 1.53% on Thursday, ending the day at ₹413.85.
The boost came right after the company posted impressive March 2025 numbers—₹18,765cr in revenue and ₹19,709cr net profit—causing some buzz in the Nifty 50 as prices swung between ₹405.55 and ₹414.
ITC's revenue up 61% in 5 years
Looking back five years, ITC's revenue jumped a solid 61%, from ₹49,272cr in 2021 to ₹75,323cr now.
Net profit also grew from ₹13,389cr to ₹19,926cr.
Still, despite these gains, Moneycontrol's sentiment analysis suggests investors aren't too optimistic about where ITC stock is headed next.