KPIT Technologies's stock dips despite strong quarterly, yearly performance
KPIT Technologies's stock slipped by 1.19% on Thursday, closing at ₹1,253.40—even though a lot more people were trading its shares than usual.
Despite the drop, KPIT still holds its ground as a big name among mid-cap companies.
KPIT's revenue on the rise, net profit sees yearly jump
The company's revenue has been climbing steadily, going from ₹1,364.63 crore in June 2024 to ₹1,538.76 crore in June 2025.
Net profit hasn't been as consistent—it dipped to ₹177.02 crore this quarter from ₹204.82 crore last year.
But looking at the bigger picture, KPIT's yearly numbers are strong: revenue jumped from ₹2,035.74 crore in 2021 to ₹5,842.35 crore in 2025, and net profit soared from ₹147.10 crore to ₹836.80 crore over the same period.