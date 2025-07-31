KPIT Technologies's stock dips despite strong quarterly, yearly performance

KPIT's revenue on the rise, net profit sees yearly jump

The company's revenue has been climbing steadily, going from ₹1,364.63 crore in June 2024 to ₹1,538.76 crore in June 2025.

Net profit hasn't been as consistent—it dipped to ₹177.02 crore this quarter from ₹204.82 crore last year.

But looking at the bigger picture, KPIT's yearly numbers are strong: revenue jumped from ₹2,035.74 crore in 2021 to ₹5,842.35 crore in 2025, and net profit soared from ₹147.10 crore to ₹836.80 crore over the same period.