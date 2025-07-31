Why Infosys is a top pick for Nifty investors

Infosys just posted solid Q1 FY25 results: revenue jumped 7.5% to ₹42,279 crore and net profit hit ₹6,924 crore. For the full year, both revenue and profit saw steady growth—proof that Infosys is keeping its momentum going.

Zero debt and dividend declared in May

The company stands out with zero debt and earnings per share of ₹64.50 for FY25—a sign of smart management and financial strength.

Plus, Infosys is rewarding shareholders again with a ₹22 per share dividend paid out this May, showing they're committed to sharing success while keeping things stable.