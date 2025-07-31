Airtel's US acquisition doesn't impress investors, but FY25 results shine

Airtel 's revenue jumped 15% in FY25 to ₹1.73 lakh crore, and net profit shot up nearly six times to ₹33,778 crore. That means better returns for investors (₹16 per share dividend announced), even as the market stays cautious.

Airtel's best quarter yet and focus on renewable energy

The March quarter was Airtel's best yet with record revenue and profit.

They've also improved their financial health—lower debt compared to equity—and are investing in new areas like renewable energy, showing they're thinking long-term beyond just telecom.