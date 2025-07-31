Next Article
Airtel's US acquisition doesn't impress investors, but FY25 results shine
Bharti Airtel's shares dipped 0.55% to ₹1,922 after wrapping up a big US acquisition, but don't let that fool you—the company just had a seriously impressive year.
FY25 results show net profit nearly 6 times last year
Airtel's revenue jumped 15% in FY25 to ₹1.73 lakh crore, and net profit shot up nearly six times to ₹33,778 crore.
That means better returns for investors (₹16 per share dividend announced), even as the market stays cautious.
Airtel's best quarter yet and focus on renewable energy
The March quarter was Airtel's best yet with record revenue and profit.
They've also improved their financial health—lower debt compared to equity—and are investing in new areas like renewable energy, showing they're thinking long-term beyond just telecom.