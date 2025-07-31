Stocks that gained the most today

Emami's financials

Emami has been on a solid run: between March 2021 and March 2025, its revenue climbed from ₹2,880 crore to nearly ₹3,810 crore, while profits almost doubled to ₹815 crore.

Earnings per share also jumped up nicely.

The company keeps shareholders smiling too—with regular dividends (the latest was in May), bonuses, and even past stock splits—all showing they're serious about sharing their success.