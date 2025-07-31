Ambuja Cements's stock dips amid major corporate shakeups
Ambuja Cements's stock slipped 2.19% to ₹604.30 on Thursday, after news of major corporate shakeups.
The company just got the green light from BSE for its merger with Sanghi Industries and an OK for combining with Adani Cementation—big moves that have investors watching closely.
Dividend and ESG updates
Even with the share drop, Ambuja is sticking to its dividend tradition—announcing ₹2 per share for June 2025—and keeping up on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) updates.
Financially, things are a mixed bag: revenue grew both this quarter and year-over-year, but profits dipped in the latest quarter as the company navigates all these changes.
If you follow business trends or invest in stocks, it's a reminder that big corporate shifts can shake up both performance and payouts—even at familiar brands.