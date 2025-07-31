Ambuja Cements's stock dips amid major corporate shakeups

Dividend and ESG updates

Even with the share drop, Ambuja is sticking to its dividend tradition—announcing ₹2 per share for June 2025—and keeping up on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) updates.

Financially, things are a mixed bag: revenue grew both this quarter and year-over-year, but profits dipped in the latest quarter as the company navigates all these changes.

If you follow business trends or invest in stocks, it's a reminder that big corporate shifts can shake up both performance and payouts—even at familiar brands.