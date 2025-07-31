Next Article
Why Thermax shares are buzzing on the bourses today
Thermax shares jumped 2% on Thursday, riding a wave of investor confidence after the company posted solid annual revenue growth and quarterly revenue growth.
The stock's spot in the Nifty Midcap 150 shows it's a key player in India's industrial scene.
Revenue growth of 11% in FY25
Thermax grew its revenue by 11% this year to ₹10,389 crore—even as profits dipped slightly.
Last quarter saw record sales, showing business is humming along.
Plus, shareholders get a sweet deal: a ₹14 per share dividend was announced, continuing their streak of steady payouts.
Leadership change ahead
Longtime senior leader Pravin Karve is set to retire at the end of July, marking a leadership change as Thermax keeps up its momentum.