MRF to announce Q1 FY26 results on August 12
MRF, famous for having India's most expensive stock, is set to share its Q1 FY26 financial results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.
Both consolidated and standalone numbers for the quarter ending June 2025 will be out, and investors are watching closely—especially after MRF's strong showing last quarter.
What happened in the last quarter
In Q4 FY25, MRF posted a 31% jump in net profit (₹498 crore) and an almost 12% rise in revenue (₹6,944 crore) compared to last year.
Their operating profit (EBITDA) hit ₹1,043 crore—well above estimates—with margins improving to 15%.
Plus, shareholders got a final dividend of ₹229 per share, up from ₹194 the year before.