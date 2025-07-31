MRF to announce Q1 FY26 results on August 12 Business Jul 31, 2025

MRF, famous for having India's most expensive stock, is set to share its Q1 FY26 financial results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Both consolidated and standalone numbers for the quarter ending June 2025 will be out, and investors are watching closely—especially after MRF's strong showing last quarter.