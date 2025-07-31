Next Article
Gillette India reports 25% profit surge: What's behind the boost
Gillette India just posted a 25.6% profit boost for the quarter ended June 30, which corresponds to Q1 FY25, with net profit rising to ₹146 crore.
What's behind the surge? More people in India are buying grooming products, thanks to the growing self-care trend.
Revenue climbed nearly 10% to ₹707 crore, mostly from grooming products like Gillette Guard and Mach 3 razors.
The grooming segment now makes up over 80% of their business, while oral care also saw a small bump.
After sharing these numbers, Gillette India's stock price rose by 2.2%.
It's clear that premium grooming is having a moment—and investors are noticing.