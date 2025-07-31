Next Article
OpenAI is building a $1B AI data center in Norway
Aker ASA, Nscale Global Holdings, and OpenAI are teaming up to build a $1 billion AI facility called Stargate Norway—the first of its kind in Europe under OpenAI's Stargate program.
The center, set for northern Norway, plans to run 100,000 NVIDIA processors by 2026 and will be fully powered by renewable energy.
Stargate Norway is shaping up to be one of Europe's biggest AI "gigafactories," using NVIDIA's latest superchips for faster processing.
It starts with 230 megawatts of power (with more on the way), giving Aker and Nscale a major boost in local access to advanced AI tools.
Investors are already noticing—Aker's shares jumped over 4% after the news.