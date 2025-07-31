OpenAI is building a $1B AI data center in Norway

Aker's shares jump over 4% on the news

Stargate Norway is shaping up to be one of Europe's biggest AI "gigafactories," using NVIDIA's latest superchips for faster processing.

It starts with 230 megawatts of power (with more on the way), giving Aker and Nscale a major boost in local access to advanced AI tools.

