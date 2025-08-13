Ambuja Cements's revenue jumps 24% YoY in April-June

Net profit rises to ₹966 crore

Net profit also climbed from ₹786 crore to ₹966 crore this quarter, and yearly sales rose to ₹35,044 crore as of March 2025.

Ambuja even announced a final dividend of ₹2 per share for investors (effective June).

Still, negative market vibes seem to be outweighing these wins for now—so if you're tracking stocks, it might be smart to watch how things play out before making any moves.