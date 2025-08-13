Next Article
Ambuja Cements's revenue jumps 24% YoY in April-June
Ambuja Cements's stock dropped by 2% to ₹575.30 on Wednesday, landing it among the top losers on the Nifty Next 50.
The fall came even though the company has been posting strong numbers—revenue for April-June 2025 jumped to ₹10,289 crore from ₹8,311 crore a year ago.
Net profit rises to ₹966 crore
Net profit also climbed from ₹786 crore to ₹966 crore this quarter, and yearly sales rose to ₹35,044 crore as of March 2025.
Ambuja even announced a final dividend of ₹2 per share for investors (effective June).
Still, negative market vibes seem to be outweighing these wins for now—so if you're tracking stocks, it might be smart to watch how things play out before making any moves.