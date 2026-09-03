AMD, Delhi University train up to 10,000 students in AI
Business
AMD and Delhi University are rolling out a new AI training program for up to 10,000 students over the next year.
Students will get hands-on experience with AMD's open-source ROCm platform, plus access to GPU cloud credits, workshops, and learning resources, all aimed at making advanced AI tools more accessible.
Program emphasizes students' practical AI skills
The focus is on practical skills so students can actually build and use AI in real situations.
Jaya Jagadish from AMD India put it simply: "You can't just slam everything with AI because AI comes at a cost."
The partnership hopes to bridge the gap between what is taught in classrooms and what today's tech industry really needs.