AMD shares rally on AI demand, eye May 5 earnings
Business
AMD shares shot up over 6% on Wednesday, closing at $303 and climbing another 4% after-hours, all thanks to the hot demand for AI chips and some upbeat analyst reviews.
With the semiconductor industry heating up, everyone's watching for AMD's next earnings report on May 5, 2026.
Targets rise, Lisa Su boosts confidence
Investment firm Stifel raised its price target to $320, and Bank of America set a $310 target, reflecting growing excitement around AI tech.
Plus, CEO Lisa Su's recent trip to South Korea helped boost investor confidence, giving investors even more reason to stay optimistic about what's next.