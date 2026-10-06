AMD to ramp chip supply by 2027 and challenge NVIDIA
Business
AMD just announced plans to ramp up its chip supply by 2027, aiming to keep up with the crazy demand for AI tech.
With its value now rising, AMD is stepping up as a major rival to NVIDIA in the AI graphics space.
Lisa Su advances Taiwan production partnerships
CEO Lisa Su is in Taiwan working on partnerships with big names like Foxconn and TSMC to boost CPU and GPU production.
AMD is also working closely with memory chipmakers to secure sufficient supplies, making sure they are ready for whatever the future of AI throws at them.
Su says advanced wafer capacity will be key as demand keeps rising.