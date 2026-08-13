American Airlines reshuffles top leadership as CEO Isom acknowledges gap
American Airlines is switching up its top team as it tries to close the gap with Delta and United, who are pulling ahead in profits.
CEO Robert Isom admits there's a "meaningful gap" and calls these changes just the "first step" toward getting everyone on track.
The airline's finances have taken a hit lately, especially with fuel prices soaring due to global tensions.
American Airlines appoints 5 senior executives
New faces are stepping into key roles: former Spirit Airlines COO John Bendoraitis will lead technical operations, Chief Commercial Officer Nat Pieper will add marketing and branding to his duties, Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden will take on reservations and service recovery, JC Gulbranson adds airports and planning to his plate, and Caroline Clayton heads communications.
Looking forward, American is focusing on growing its global network, upping premium revenue, and strengthening its AAdvantage loyalty program.
While Delta and United expect solid profits this year, American expects roughly break-even results in 2026, a plan that has some pilots worried about whether leadership can actually deliver.