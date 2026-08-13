American Airlines reshuffles senior management to close profit gap
What's the story
American Airlines is undergoing a major senior management reshuffle in a bid to close the profit gap with its competitors, Delta and United. CEO Robert Isom has admitted there is a "meaningful gap" between American's current performance and its potential. The restructuring includes the appointment of former Spirit Airlines COO John Bendoraitis as head of technical operations.
Leadership changes
Major restructuring in the commercial and operational sectors
The restructuring also sees Chief Commercial Officer Nat Pieper taking on marketing and branding duties.
Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden will now handle reservations and service recovery, while JC Gulbranson will oversee airports and planning.
Caroline Clayton has been appointed as the head of communications.
These changes are part of a broader strategy to improve alignment within the company and accelerate execution.
Financial forecast
Breakeven expectations contrast sharply with Delta and United
American Airlines expects to break even in 2026, as rising jet fuel prices have offset revenue gains.
This comes in stark contrast to Delta and United's strong profit expectations.
The airline's financial performance has been further affected by the recent spike in fuel prices due to global tensions following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
Union worries
Pilots' union raises concerns over leadership's ability
The pilots' union has expressed concerns over whether the current leadership can bridge the earnings gap.
Nick Silva, head of the pilots' union, recently highlighted American's breakeven outlook against profits at its rivals.
He argued that "rising fuel costs are not holding our competitors back from innovation and profitability."
Despite these challenges, CEO Isom remains firm in his belief that American has "the right strategy and the right team to deliver it."