American Airlines to match US $1,000 for employees' Trump accounts
Business
Starting in 2027, American Airlines will match the US government's $1,000 contribution to Trump Accounts for eligible employees' children, so families could get a total of $2,000 per child.
The offer is for children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.
The airline says it wants to help employees build financial security for their families.
Employees can contribute $2,500 pretax annually
On top of the company match, eligible employees can put in up to $2,500 a year from their pretax pay into these accounts starting in 2027.
About one-third of American's workforce has children who would qualify for a Trump Account.
This move is part of a bigger family benefits package that also includes things like health care and retirement plans.