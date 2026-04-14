American Bankers Association pushes back against White House stablecoin report Business Apr 14, 2026

The American Bankers Association (ABA) is pushing back against a White House report that says banning stablecoin yields would not really impact banks.

While the President's Council of Economic Advisers claims a ban would barely change bank lending, the ABA thinks this misses the bigger picture: if stablecoin yields are not kept in check, we could see huge amounts of money pulled out of banks, especially smaller ones.