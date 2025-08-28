American Bitcoin, backed by Trump's sons, set for NASDAQ debut

The merger with Gryphon Digital Mining is expected to be finalized soon. Hut 8, which holds 80% of American Bitcoin, said the anchor shareholders for the listing have already been confirmed. The new entity will continue under the name American Bitcoin and trade under the ticker symbol ABTC. Together, Eric Trump, his brother Donald Trump Jr., and Hut 8 will own a combined 98% of this newly formed company.

Business growth

Plans to acquire offshore crypto assets

American Bitcoin is looking to expand its global business by acquiring crypto assets in Hong Kong and Japan. Genoot said the company might invest in non-US firms to provide access to publicly listed bitcoin assets. This move comes as some investors have been unable to buy NASDAQ-listed stocks. However, Genoot clarified that no commitments have been made yet, as it is still early days for this strategy.