Infosys, Mastercard join forces to make cross-border payments quicker
Infosys has partnered with Mastercard to embed its Finacle banking platform as the integration layer for Mastercard's Move service.
This means sending money across borders could soon be quicker and secure, and available in over 200 countries—covering 95% of people with bank accounts worldwide.
A smoother experience for customers
For banks, this partnership cuts down on setup time. The goal is to make international transfers reliable while managing risks and expenses.
Infosys's Dennis Gada added that it's all about giving customers a smoother experience with nearly real-time payments.
Boosting digital payment options globally
By combining their strengths, Infosys and Mastercard are set to boost digital payment options globally—especially important since Asia handled almost half of the world's remittances in 2024.
This move will help more banks scale up and modernize how they handle payments.