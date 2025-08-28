EPFO 3.0 to launch soon with UPI withdrawals, major upgrades
What's the story
The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is gearing up to launch its revamped digital platform, EPFO 3.0, later this year. The new system will be faster, more transparent, and user-friendly for over eight crore members across India. The project is being developed with the help of IT giants Infosys, Wipro, and TCS, who have been selected to manage the platform development process.
Launch delay
New launch date awaited
The launch of EPFO 3.0, originally scheduled for June 2025, has been delayed owing to the ongoing technical testing of the platform. Despite the delay, an official announcement regarding a new launch date is yet to be made by EPFO. The upcoming digital revamp aims at reducing delays and expanding access while integrating with India's evolving fintech landscape.
Platform features
ATM withdrawals for members
EPFO 3.0 will offer several new features to its members. One of the most talked-about is the ability for members to withdraw funds from their Provident Fund (PF) accounts using ATMs. This feature can be accessed by activating their Universal Account Number (UAN) and linking Aadhaar with their bank account. The provision aims at providing instant access to funds during emergencies.
Digital integration
UPI payments and online tracking
Along with ATM withdrawals, EPFO 3.0 will also allow members to withdraw money through Unified Payment Interface (UPI). The move is in line with the central government's push toward expanding India's digital payment ecosystem. The new platform will also simplify online claims and tracking of their status for members, making the process less time-consuming than before.
Claim process
Simplifying the nominee process
The revamped platform will also simplify the claim process for nominees in case of a member's death. A guardian certificate will no longer be mandatory for minors (if they are the nominees of the deceased person). This step aims at helping families receive financial support quickly, making it one of the most significant upgrades to the provident fund system in recent years.