EPFO 3.0 to launch soon with UPI withdrawals, major upgrades

The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is gearing up to launch its revamped digital platform, EPFO 3.0, later this year. The new system will be faster, more transparent, and user-friendly for over eight crore members across India. The project is being developed with the help of IT giants Infosys, Wipro, and TCS, who have been selected to manage the platform development process.

Launch delay New launch date awaited The launch of EPFO 3.0, originally scheduled for June 2025, has been delayed owing to the ongoing technical testing of the platform. Despite the delay, an official announcement regarding a new launch date is yet to be made by EPFO. The upcoming digital revamp aims at reducing delays and expanding access while integrating with India's evolving fintech landscape.

Platform features ATM withdrawals for members EPFO 3.0 will offer several new features to its members. One of the most talked-about is the ability for members to withdraw funds from their Provident Fund (PF) accounts using ATMs. This feature can be accessed by activating their Universal Account Number (UAN) and linking Aadhaar with their bank account. The provision aims at providing instant access to funds during emergencies.

Digital integration UPI payments and online tracking Along with ATM withdrawals, EPFO 3.0 will also allow members to withdraw money through Unified Payment Interface (UPI). The move is in line with the central government's push toward expanding India's digital payment ecosystem. The new platform will also simplify online claims and tracking of their status for members, making the process less time-consuming than before.