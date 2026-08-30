You can't use American Express's Reward Multiplier program from October

The Reward Multiplier program worked on an affiliate model, similar to HDFC's SmartBuy, ICICI's iShop, or Axis Bank's Grab Deals.

Cardholders would log in via Amex, click through to a participating merchant, and shop as usual.

The merchants paid Amex a fee for sales routed through the portal, which was then passed on to cardholders as bonus points.

Participating brands included Apple, Forest Essentials, Nykaa, MakeMyTrip, Tanishq, and Myntra.