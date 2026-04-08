American Ocean Minerals announces $1B merger to mine Pacific seabed

AOM lines up $225 million funding

The merger brings together Odyssey's Cook Islands exploration license and CIC Limited's separate Cook Islands exploration license.

AOM plans to process these metals through outside partners for now, but might set up a US refinery down the line.

With support from big investors (including Mike Rowe) and $225 million in fresh funding lined up, AOM is also eyeing more mining licenses in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, while navigating international regulations.