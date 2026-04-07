Americans over 50 take AI training jobs, including Patrick Ciriello

AI gigs pay $20-$40/hour, lack benefits

These AI training gigs pay around $20 to $40 an hour and give older workers some flexibility, but usually don't come with benefits or long-term security. For many, it's a bridge job while they figure out their next move.

The trend also highlights how tough it is for older professionals to get hired again, often due to age bias or tech gaps, which makes upskilling and support more important than ever.