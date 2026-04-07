Americans over 50 take AI training jobs, including Patrick Ciriello
With the job market still rough after COVID-19, many Americans over 50 are picking up work training AI systems like ChatGPT and Gemini.
Even folks with years of experience, like 60-year-old Patrick Ciriello, who struggled with unemployment and homelessness, are finding these roles offer a lifeline, even if it's not what they imagined for their careers.
AI gigs pay $20-$40/hour, lack benefits
These AI training gigs pay around $20 to $40 an hour and give older workers some flexibility, but usually don't come with benefits or long-term security. For many, it's a bridge job while they figure out their next move.
The trend also highlights how tough it is for older professionals to get hired again, often due to age bias or tech gaps, which makes upskilling and support more important than ever.