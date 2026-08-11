Amgen announces science and innovation center in Hyderabad's Genome Valley
Business
Biotech giant Amgen just announced it is opening a new Science and Innovation Center at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.
This spot will join its global research and development network and focus on integrating experimental science with data and technology across our global research capabilities; basically, it is about leveling up research on an international scale.
Telangana minister says Amgen chose Hyderabad
Telangana's Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu says Amgen picked Hyderabad because the city is becoming a go-to place for cutting-edge research, thanks to its mix of talent, industry at scale, and technology.
Jay Bradner from Amgen added that this center will boost its global work while still supporting its US teams.