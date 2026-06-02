Amid 52,000 tech layoffs, Binance is hiring for AI roles

Binance rolls out SAFUGPT Hexa Clawbot

Binance has rolled out its own AI tools: SAFUGPT for secure data, Hexa for easy chatbot creation, and Clawbot to handle repetitive tasks.

These tools are already catching on: Clawbot's adoption rate is at 72%, Hexa's at 57%.

To make sure everyone's up to speed, Binance ran 28 training sessions this year with an impressive 87% participation.

Plus, they earned ISO/IEC 42001 certification for responsible AI use, showing they're serious about balancing tech innovation with human jobs.