Amid 52,000 tech layoffs, Binance is hiring for AI roles
While tech giants are cutting jobs left and right (52,000 layoffs in early 2026 alone), Binance is flipping the script.
Binance has more than 380 open positions worldwide, with a special focus on AI and product development.
Instead of replacing people, Binance says AI will help employees spend more time on creative and strategic work.
Binance rolls out SAFUGPT Hexa Clawbot
Binance has rolled out its own AI tools: SAFUGPT for secure data, Hexa for easy chatbot creation, and Clawbot to handle repetitive tasks.
These tools are already catching on: Clawbot's adoption rate is at 72%, Hexa's at 57%.
To make sure everyone's up to speed, Binance ran 28 training sessions this year with an impressive 87% participation.
Plus, they earned ISO/IEC 42001 certification for responsible AI use, showing they're serious about balancing tech innovation with human jobs.