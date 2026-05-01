Amin Nasser warns oil market could remain shaky into 2027

Aramco reroutes exports, posts 26% profit

To keep oil flowing, Aramco has started sending some exports through its East-West pipeline to the Red Sea, but these shipments still have not bounced back to what they were before the conflict.

Despite all this chaos, Aramco managed a 26% jump in first-quarter profit of 126 billion riyals thanks to higher prices and even kept its quarterly dividend at $21.9 billion.

Some tankers are reportedly turning off their tracking devices while passing through Hormuz, a sign of just how tense things have gotten.