Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports shares plunge 38% after listing Business Apr 09, 2026

Not the debut investors hoped for: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd., the company behind "Aeroplane Rice," saw its shares drop 38% over four trading sessions after hitting the stock market.

The stock listed at a discount to the IPO price of ₹212 on April 2, 2026, but quickly slid to ₹131.12 by Wednesday.

Trading was even paused after a sharp fall, and later sessions kept hitting lower circuit limits.