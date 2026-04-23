Amit Chadha: 30% of LTTS is new, weaving industrial AI
Business
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) says that about 30% of the company is new compared with five years ago, and the company could be potentially 30% to 40% new in five years.
CEO Amit Chadha shared that the company is now weaving physical, industrial, and device-focused AI into its services to stay ahead of the curve.
LTTS sells division for ₹452 cr
LTTS just sold off its Smart World and Communication division for ₹452 crore, a move meant to double down on AI and engineering.
The money will go into hot areas like software-defined mobility and energy automation.
Even though Q4 FY26 revenue fell short, LTTS said revenue and profit missed estimates, while margins improved sequentially.