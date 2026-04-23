Amit Chadha: 30% of LTTS is new, weaving industrial AI Business Apr 23, 2026

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) says that about 30% of the company is new compared with five years ago, and the company could be potentially 30% to 40% new in five years.

CEO Amit Chadha shared that the company is now weaving physical, industrial, and device-focused AI into its services to stay ahead of the curve.