Amit Kumar says Indian businesses are using AI for results
Business
At the "Let's Talk AI" event in Bengaluru, Google Cloud India's Amit Kumar shared how Indian businesses are moving past just testing AI. They're now using it for real results.
Sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and finance are quickly making AI a core part of their work.
Google Cloud, Imagine Marketing deploy Gemini
Google Cloud is teaming up with Imagine Marketing, parent company of boAt, Pine Labs, and Cropin to bring its Gemini AI models into daily business.
Think smarter audio gadgets from boAt, better tools for small businesses with Pine Labs, and real-time farm insights from Cropin.
These partnerships show how Google's tech is helping Indian companies handle complex challenges with AI.