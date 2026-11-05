Amit Suxena at SuiteWorld 2026 says AI helps SMBs compete
AI is no longer just for the big guys: small and medium businesses (SMBs) are now using it to compete on a whole new level.
Amit Suxena, Group Vice President and Head of Asia at Oracle NetSuite, shared at SuiteWorld 2026 that AI lets SMBs access industry-specific tools without huge costs.
As he put it, "SMBs will be able to use AI in context to their business," making tech less intimidating and more practical for everyday needs.
Oracle NetSuite sees strong Asia growth
Oracle NetSuite is seeing strong growth across Asia, with AI helping reduce labor costs in Singapore, while India and Vietnam use smart tech features to expand globally.
Suxena also pointed out that India's Tier II cities are becoming hotspots for business growth.
His advice? Focus on real results, pick built-in AI solutions that make life easier, and don't be afraid of new tech: it could help you outsmart even the biggest rivals.