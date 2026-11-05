Amit Suxena at SuiteWorld 2026 says AI helps SMBs compete

AI is no longer just for the big guys: small and medium businesses (SMBs) are now using it to compete on a whole new level.

Amit Suxena, Group Vice President and Head of Asia at Oracle NetSuite, shared at SuiteWorld 2026 that AI lets SMBs access industry-specific tools without huge costs.

As he put it, "SMBs will be able to use AI in context to their business," making tech less intimidating and more practical for everyday needs.