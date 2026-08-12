Amsterdam's Nebius posts more than 500% Q2 AI cloud surge

Nebius landed four huge AI cloud contracts last quarter, each worth more than $1 billion, which nearly quadrupled its total contract value.

With most deals paid up front and pricing strengthened during the quarter, aided by demand for next-generation AI chips and higher rates for older-generation GPUs, investors took notice: Nebius shares shot up 12% after the news and are now up more than 130% this year.

Despite all the hype, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook.