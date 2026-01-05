Amul-backed Bharat Taxi hits the road January 2026
Bharat Taxi, a new ride-hailing app supported by Amul, IFFCO, and NABARD, is launching in Delhi NCR and parts of Gujarat in January 2026.
There are plans to expand to other cities, such as Mumbai and Pune, in the following months.
What's different about Bharat Taxi?
Unlike other apps, Bharat Taxi promises no surge pricing ever. Fares are fixed: ₹30 for the first 4km, ₹23/km for the next 8km, then ₹18/km after that.
The app offers mobile booking with real-time tracking in multiple languages and runs 24/7.
There's metro integration and a safety tie-up with Delhi Police for verified drivers and alerts.
Drivers win big—and so do riders
Over 1.4 lakh drivers have already signed up after a successful pilot with thousands of daily rides (most from airports).
Drivers keep all their earnings—no commission cuts like Ola or Uber—which means happier drivers and potentially better service for you.
And with no price hikes during rush hour or rainstorms, your wallet gets a break too.