Tata Steel shares surge 10% in 6 days; what's driving rally
Business
Tata Steel's stock has shot up 10.5% in just six trading days, trading around ₹185 on January 5—almost matching its highest point of the year.
This jump pushes Tata Steel's value to over ₹2.3 lakh crore, with investors taking notice as the company edges closer to its record.
Why does this matter?
If you're curious about what's fueling the buzz, it's a mix of new government duties on imported steel (which help local companies), and strong demand for steel here at home.
These factors have lifted not just Tata Steel but other Indian steel stocks too, making the sector look more attractive.
What's behind the rally?
Tata Steel isn't just riding market waves—it's actively expanding with big plans to boost production at several sites and investing ₹2,000 crore each in key facilities.