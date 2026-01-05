India's defense, oil stocks surge after US raids in Venezuela 

Indian defense and oil stocks witnessed a surge on January 5, following the United States 's military operation in Venezuela. The 'Absolute Resolve' mission involved airstrikes across the South American nation and the capture of its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The geopolitical development has led to a spike in shares of defense companies, pushing the Nifty India Defense index up by nearly 2% to 7,931.35 in today's session.

Strategic control US President Trump's statement on Venezuela US President Donald Trump has made it clear that he intends to take control of Venezuela. He said, "We are going to run the country," and stressed that he didn't want the Maduro system to continue under a replacement leader. Trump also hinted at an interim US-led handover, saying, "We are going to run the country until such time that we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition."

Market response Defense stocks surge amid geopolitical tensions The recent geopolitical development has led to a surge in defense stocks. Mtar Technologies shares jumped over 5% to trade at ₹2,497 apiece. Other companies like Paras Defense and Bharat Electronics (BEL) also saw their shares rise by nearly 3% each. BEL emerged as the top gainer on Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 while BEML, Astra Microwave Products, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Data Patterns India and Solar Industries shares rose over 2% each.